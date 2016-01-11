Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 1

Dudley man arrested for meth

By Ethan Smith

A Dudley man was arrested for possessing 7.6 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 7, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The release, which was sent out Monday, said the arrest was the result of a nearly 20-day investigation that began on Sept. 20.

Dennis Allen Anderson, 63, of 4337 U.S. 117 Alternate, Dudley, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was charged when deputies with the Wayne County Drug Unit served a search warrant on his residence and found two firearms, drug paraphernalia and 7.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was launched as a result of a citizen's tip.

Anderson was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $18,000 secured bond.

Since he was arrested on Oct. 7, Anderson has posted bond and had his first appearance in Wayne County court.