Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 1

<< "Dudley man charged for possession of methamphetamine" - "Wayne Country Day School holds Halloween carnival" >>

Truck destroyed by fire on Edgerton Street

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 1, 2016 9:58 AM

A box truck caught on fire at 913 Edgerton St. Monday around 1 p.m., damaging a duplex's vinyl siding but leaving nobody injured.

The truck belongs to Expert Cleaning Systems LLC and is owned by Donald Goodwin of Pikeville.

Goldsboro Fire Capt. Vaden Lee said a gasoline-powered motor in the back of the truck leaked and caused the truck to go up in flames.

The truck was a total loss.

"They pulled up to start cleaning and they realized it was heating up and had caught fire," Lee said.

The truck burned as it sat halfway on the street and halfway up the driveway in front of the duplex that houses 913 and 915 Edgerton St.

Firefighters initially tried to quell the roaring blaze with water from a fire hose. But each time the fire was knocked down, sparks would fly, fluids would leak and the fire would start again.

After using a powder fire extinguisher on the flames the firefighters were able to get the embers under control.

Traffic access to the 900 block of Edgerton Street was blocked for an hour.

Overhead cable and telephone lines were melted by the flames, though Lee could not say on scene what the extent of the damage to the lines was.

Cleaning supplies and equipment in the back of the box truck were also badly burned.