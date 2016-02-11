Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

Crime of the week

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 2, 2016 10:53 AM

On Oct. 19 two residents at two different locations on Cindy Circle reported they had discovered through surveillance footage that their vehicles were entered into by an unknown, white male.

If you have any information about the identity of the male suspect in the attached pictures, please call investigator Cato at 919-580-4240.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text at 919-222-4230 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers who contact Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c) (3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation to Crime Stoppers, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director, Rick Sutton at 919-734-8177.

