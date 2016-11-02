Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

<< "McCrory: Gas shortage possible after pipeline explosion" -

Gate closure leads to traffic jam outside SJAFB

By Ethan Smith and Joey Pitchford

Published in News on November 2, 2016 8:42 AM

Traffic backed up on Berkeley Boulevard this morning after Seymour Johnson Air Force Base closed its Slocumb Street gate on Tuesday due to damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew.

According to SJAFB's Facebook page, the Slocumb Street gate will remain closed until further notice.

Seymour Johnson Public Affairs said that a message went around the base Monday notifying residents that the gate would be closed. No definite end time for the repair work was set as of press time.

This means traffic will funnel into the gate on Berkeley Boulevard, causing delays to other traffic.

The Oak Forest Road gate is open to commercial traffic only, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Berkeley Boulevard gate will remain open around the clock each day of the week.

No privately owned vehicles are being allowed to enter the Oak Forest Road gate, but privately owned vehicles may exit through that gate.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said officers were sent to the area to monitor the situation and will begin directing traffic if it becomes too heavy for traffic lights along the street to handle.

West said first responders will be given alternate routes to their destinations by Wayne County dispatch.