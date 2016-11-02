Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

<< "McCrory: Gas shortage possible after pipeline explosion" - "Seventh grader begins school supplies donation drive to help county students" >>

Gate closure leads to traffic jam outside SJAFB; Slocumb to reopen in about a week

By Ethan Smith and Joey Pitchford

Published in News on November 2, 2016 8:42 AM

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hopes to have its Slocumb Street gate reopened in around seven days, after its closure caused a traffic jam on Berkeley Boulevard this morning, according to base public affairs.

Seymour Johnson closed its Slocumb Street gate Tuesday to repair damage sustained from Hurricane Matthew, funneling traffic into the Berkeley Boulevard gate. Base public affairs said in an email that a car had broken down near that gate, which was the primary reason for the traffic delays.

"A tow truck from Goldsboro had to be dispatched to move the vehicle," the email read. "After that base security dispatched four additional personnel, for a total of six, to help check ID's at the gate."

Public Affairs said that a message went around the base Tuesday to notify residents that the gate would be closed.

The Oak Forest Road gate is open to commercial traffic only, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Berkeley Boulevard gate will remain open around the clock each day of the week.

No privately owned vehicles are being allowed to enter the Oak Forest Road gate, but privately owned vehicles may exit through that gate.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said officers were sent to the area to monitor the situation and will begin directing traffic if it becomes too heavy for traffic lights along the street to handle.

West said first responders were given alternate routes to their destinations by Wayne County dispatch.