Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

<< "Two schools to receive $2.6 million" - "Meeting connects residents to many recovery resources" >>

McCrory extends order to address fuel issue

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on November 2, 2016 10:53 AM

Gov. Pat McCrory addressed the potential impact to North Carolina's fuel supply due to the deadly explosion of the Colonial Pipeline in Alabama by extending an executive order from Hurricane Matthew waiving hours of service for drivers moving supplies and equipment and temporarily suspending vehicle size and weight restrictions.

"Our administration is taking all necessary precautions to reduce the impact of the pipeline disruption on North Carolina," said McCrory in a released statement.

"The Colonial Pipeline disruption is a transportation challenge, not a production challenge. With my executive order, we are waiving certain state requirements to facilitate truck transport of gasoline and to protect consumers from price gouging."

The order has been extended until Dec. 3.

A state-wide gas shortage similar to that which took place several weeks ago after an earlier incident with the same pipeline is possible, but as of yet, unpredictable, McCrory said.

Speaking to media Tuesday afternoon, McCrory said the explosion caused damage to two pipelines that service this state and others.

One line carries airline fuel, heating fuel and diesel, and was reopened at 12:45 Tuesday morning.

The other pipeline, referred to as "line one," provides 70 percent of the state's fuel. This crucial artery is still shut down, McCrory said, and it remains unclear when it will be brought back on line.

"Line One was definitely shut down," McCrory said. "That is very, very important to us."

"We do not have a prognosis for a time for when that line will be fixed," he added.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins told the Associated Press that the severity of a possible gasoline shortage will depend on how long the pipeline will remain closed.

In the meantime, McCrory's office expects it to take 24 to 36 hours for crews to assess the damage to the pipeline due to the severity of the fire and the length it has been burning.

"We also hope to get more information on how much fuel has been replenished from the last time Line One was impacted," McCrory said referencing the fuel shortage of a month and a half ago when the Colonial Pipeline was shut down due to leaks.

McCrory said the state was developing a plan in case there is an extensive delay in the pipeline's repair, but also said gasoline is still being produced with only the transportation of the product posing a challenge.

McCrory said North Carolina could see some areas being affected until Friday as trucks begin delivering fuel across the state today.

The explosion -- caused when a track hoe struck the pipeline -- sent flames and plumes of thick-black smoke 3,000 feet into the air. One worker was killed and six others were injured, according to an Associated Press report.

It remains unclear how significant an impact the line being shut down will have on fuel supplies or prices in the state and region, but September's shut down led to consecutive-days of dry pumps and yellow plastic bags placed over nozzles.