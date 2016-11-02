Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

<< "McCrory extends order to address fuel issue" - "Explosive disposal unit detonates box of dynamite" >>

Meeting connects residents to many recovery resources

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 2, 2016 10:53 AM

One resident is living in a hotel in Wilson.

Another is concerned about erosion after a 14-foot-deep sinkhole developed from Hurricane Matthew.

And two ladies are trying to find help for elderly residents who are grappling with condemned homes in the city of Goldsboro.

"There's so many old people in our community moving out because they don't know what to do," said Shelia Smith at a Tuesday night community meeting designed to connect residents with hurricane-recovery resources.

"We're just trying to figure out what are they really going to do?" she said. "What is the city's plan B for the properties in the flood zone?"

The meeting, held at Generation Church, was organized by Christ in Action, a Virginia-based charitable ministry that is offering volunteering time, resources and skills to help homeowners with disaster-relief services.

More than 100 people filled the church sanctuary Tuesday night seeking information from local, state and federal representatives.

Smith asked city leaders if they had a plan for residents living in flood-prone areas where hundreds of homes were inundated with flood waters.

FEMA HOME

BUYOUTS

City Manager Scott Stevens said he plans to recommend home buyouts through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation program, when funding is approved.

"The ultimate goal, at least from my perspective as a city manager and recommending to our community and our city council, would be that we buy as many homes as we can buy so they're not there next time because the flood plain is just that -- it is a floodplain," Stevens said. "It will flood again and not having people in harm's way is better, although emotional, for the people that have to make that choice."

The buyout program is optional and not required by city or federal officials, Stevens said.

FEMA's approval of funding for hazard mitigation could several weeks to a month, said Mel Powers, Wayne County Office of Emergency Services director. If buyouts are approved, Powers said residents need to take advantage of the program. During the past 20 years, Wayne County has sustained significant damage in flood-prone areas following Hurricane Fran, in 1996, Hurricane Floyd, in 1999, and Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8.

"It's going to happen again, whether it's next year or 20 years from now," Powers said. "When the guidance comes out, either for elevation or the buyout, you need to take advantage."

TEMPORARY

HOUSING

During the meeting, Powers said county efforts are primarily focused on countywide debris removal and finding temporary housing for residents displaced by Hurricane Matthew, including dozens still housed in the American Red Cross shelter at School Street School.

"We're working hard to get temporary housing put into place so that the displaced families that we have, we can start getting them into a little more normalcy," Powers said. "Right now, they're living in a place (where there's) no privacy."

The N.C. Department of Transportation is working to remove vegetative debris from county roadsides, and efforts are underway to secure federal funding for the removal of building materials and other household items.

Because DOT will likely make two rounds through Wayne County, Powers recommends that residents place vegetative debris by the curb for DOT.

No household items are being picked up until the county receives FEMA funding and a company can be contracted to pick up the items.

"We're probably looking at another two weeks to get that in place," Powers said.

Stevens said city crews continue to remove vegetative and household debris from roadsides. All items are being removed, along with outside contract help. To date, 18,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 79 truckloads of household items have been removed.

HOME

INSPECTIONS

City inspectors are also working to get people back into their homes, following the temporary condemnation of 400 houses, including 310 where electricity was disconnected due to safety concerns.

The city has issued 850 permits during the past three weeks to residents and repair crews trying to get the homes repaired to a level where the condemnation signs are removed.

"If you need us, we'll be there," Stevens said. "We don't want to hold up someone getting back into their home because electrical inspectors or our inspectors aren't available. So, we will be there if you need us."

Stevens said progress is being made, with 65 homes having electricity restored so far.

"It will get better," Stevens said. "I know it's still a very long road for those that are displaced from their homes. There is progress being made, and if you need us, call us."

Stevens recommended that residents contact the inspections department at 580-4346 for direction prior to doing repairs.

MOLD REMOVAL

Kevin Whitley, an environmental health specialist with the Wayne County Health Department, also advised residents to contact the department, at 731-1174, for direction on how to clean mold out of houses that sustained significant flooding.

"In a home, you have so much porous material, like carpet, furniture, and after it's been flooded, that's a perfect environment for mold growth," Whitley said.

"These concentrations can get high enough that you can get skin irritation, eye irritation, coughing and sneezing."

High concentrations of mold spores can become dangerous for asthmatics or other residents with health conditions, he said.

FEDERAL AID

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and FEMA also offered an overview of available financial resources.

FEMA continues to operate a disaster recovery center at the W.A. Foster Center, at 1012 S. John St., where residents can apply for rental, repair and replacement grants, said Chelsey Smith, FEMA's deputy individual assistance branch director.

Additional FEMA help is available to people who decide to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan, Smith said.

The SBA offers low-interest loans, as low at 1.5 percent for individuals and 4 percent for businesses, through the federal government, said Richard Daigle, SBA public affairs specialist.

Homeowners can receive up to $240,000, renters as much as $40,000 and businesses as much as $2 million from the SBA, Daigle said.

"We really want to encourage you to apply for the loan," Daigle said. "If you apply and we're not able to approve you, you're actually automatically referred back to FEMA where your level of grant assistance can increase.

"If you do those things, then what you're doing is putting yourself in a position where you can get the most amount of money from the federal government, and that's what we're trying to do is get the money to you so you can build back."

SBA applications are also being accepted at the FEMA disaster recovery center.

Representatives from nonprofit and charitable disaster repair organizations were also at the meeting. The event included free food, provided by Chick-fil-A in Goldsboro, and Christ in Action handed out free packs of water, nonperishable food and cleaning supplies.