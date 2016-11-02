Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 2

<< "Leadership program heads into 19th year" - "Two schools to receive $2.6 million" >>

Seven Springs cancels parade, but hope is revived with tree

By Steve Herring

Published in News on November 2, 2016 10:53 AM

SEVEN SPRINGS -- Ronda Hughes is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

It is a miracle that could spring from a Christmas tree plucked from the floodwaters that submerged much of Wayne County's oldest town forcing the cancellation of the town's Christmas parade.

It will be the first time in recent memory that the parade, which traditionally ushers in the county's parade season, will not be held. It had been scheduled for Nov. 19, but has been canceled because of safety concerns left by Hurricane Matthew-spawned floodwaters.

However, the fourth annual trim-the-tree program will go on -- hopefully with the rescued tree -- on Nov. 26.

"Shortly after the flood we were putting everything on hold," said Mrs. Hughes a member of the town board. "Now that everyone has torn everything out of their houses, and it is piled on the roads, I just don't feel that it is safe for people to be out there.

"There are no good places to stand. I really would love to have it (parade), but I just don't foresee that happening."

Mrs. Hughes cannot remember the last time that the town did not have a Christmas parade.

"I really hate it," she said. "I wish there was some way that we could still have it. The route it would take through town, there is not going to be anybody living in town except maybe for four residents who are going to be staying in town at that time.

"For the most part people are not even staying in town so it is just a difficult thing. It breaks my heart. I work very hard on it to try to make it a good event. I hate that we are not going to have it."

The trim-the-tree program has been moved from downtown to Seven Springs Baptist Church, 5924 N.C. 55 East.

It will be start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

"They were kind enough to loan us their fellowship hall for it," Mrs. Hughes said. "It (trim the tree) kind of all came about when I came here and opened my store here back in 2010.

"I knew we had the Christmas parade, and I knew how (Hurricane) Floyd had torn the community apart (in 1999) because we lost half of our residents (who did not move back) after Floyd."

Mrs. Hughes said she wanted something that could help to pull the community together and provide the fellowship where people could just get together.

"I planned it on the last Saturday in November so that it doesn't interfere because people have so much going on in December," she said. "It is after Thanksgiving so it doesn't interfere with any of the other holidays.

"It is just something that we can have a time of remembrance for people, a kind of fellowship just a kind of make-you-feel-good kind of social thing."

Mrs. Hughes and other local businesses got together to purchase a 12-foot tree to use.

"I actually pulled it out of the floodwaters," she said. "I will wash it off, and I am going to try and see if (the tree) still works. I hope it will because it was closed up in a container, and I am hoping that the mud and stuff didn't get to it and mess it up."

People can either bring ornaments to the event or use ones that Mrs. Hughes will have on hand to decorate the tree.

They can past someone's name on if they want to do it in memory of someone or in honor of someone or just to represent their family, she said.

"Everyone decorates the tree," she said.

A time of remembrance is held for the people who died over the past year.

"We have Santa Claus there for the little kids or the big kids at heart," she said. "We have plenty of food. There is always lots and lots of food."

Everyone is invited to the free event, she said.

"I really, really, really, really wanted to have a parade," Mrs. Hughes said. "When you see the Christmas parade and the trim the tree it is a sign of hope. It is a joy to yourself and a time for laughter and that kind of feel-good feeling inside."

The trim-the-tree event will help people connect because so many have gone off in different directions because they needed a place stay, she said.

As such it is hard to keep track of everybody, she said.

"I am hoping it is a time when we can all get together and make new friends and meet new people in the community," she said. "You know usually after a disaster it brings out the good, not that there is not good there all the time, it just brings out more good in people, and I am hoping it will cause people to come together a little bit more.

Mrs. Hughes is staying in a camper as she works to restore her store damaged by the flood.

"It gets really quiet," she said. "At 12 o'clock you can hear the church bells and 6 o'clock you can hear the church bells go off. That is one of the things that is so charming about this town, and this town is just so rich in history and just the charm of this town is pretty amazing.

"It is almost like time stood still sometimes with this town as far as the way the people are."

Area residents as well as those from other states have been wonderful during the recovery efforts, she said.

"The kindness of people and people wanting to help and not just saying it, but actually showing up to help you get through things and get the work done has been absolutely amazing," Mrs. Hughes said.

"To say thank you to someone after something like this just doesn't seem like enough. I encourage everybody to come to the trim the tree. We might have a few crying spells or we might have a lot of laughter. But it will also be good."