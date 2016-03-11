Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 3

Newborn unharmed in morning roll over

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 3, 2016

Police are investigating a hit and run that happened this morning at N.C. 55 West and Old Smith Chapel Road involving a car with a newborn child and three adults inside.

A Pontiac Grand Am was heading east on N.C. 55 West when another vehicle collided with it, causing it to flip over and throw one of the adults from the car around 7 a.m.

The newborn child, who is only a few weeks old, was not injured in the wreck, said Smith Chapel Fire Department Chief John McClenny.

One other adult sustained minor injuries, he said, and the third adult involved in the wreck did not have any injuries whatsoever.

There was not a car seat for the infant located on scene, McClenny said.

"None of the injuries are life-threatening," McClenny said.

McClenny said police were searching this morning for the vehicle that fled the scene of the wreck, but as of press time the second car had not been found.

"We're still investigating what caused the wreck," McClenny said.

The eastbound lane of N.C. 55 West was closed to traffic because of the wreck.

In the grassy median, a baby bottle, baby blanket, shoes, shattered glass and a flashlight were strewn about.

The Pontiac sustained heavy damage to both sides, the roof and the rear and front windshields.

The names of those involved in the wreck were not released as of press time.

Mount Olive Police Department and Wayne County EMS also responded to the scene.

The infant, who sustained no injuries, and two adults with injuries were all taken to the hospital.