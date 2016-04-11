Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 4

Early voting ends Nov. 5

By Staff Reports

Published in News on November 4, 2016 10:48 AM

Saturday is the final day for one-stop early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.

The one-stop location at the Wayne County Board of Elections office, 209 S. William St., is open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Goldsboro Worship Center, 900 W. New Hope Road; Little River Shopping Center, 1310 W. Grantham St.; New Hope Friends Church, 4451 U.S. 70 East; Mount Olive train depot, 110 W. Main St., Mount Olive; and Fremont Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Fremont.

Same-day voter registration will be available during the one-stop early voting period only.

Photo ID will not be needed to vote.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, all 30 Wayne County precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Through Thursday, 30,168 of the county's 75,768 registered voters had cast ballots since one-stop voting opened on Oct. 20.

The total of registered voters includes 33,375 Democrats; 24,091 Republicans; 18,031 Unaffiliated; and 271 Libertarians.

Democrats account for almost half of the total voter cast so far, 13,924, with Republicans totaling 10,887, Unaffiliated, 5,294, and Libertarians, 63.

Women have outvoted men 16,790 to 12,525. Another 852 are listed as undetermined.

Twice as many whites as blacks have voted, 18,625 to 9,760.

Vote totals by races are: Undetermined, 1,063; other, 413; multi-racial, 115; Asian, 138; and American Indian, 54.