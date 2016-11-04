Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 4

FEMA needs workers

North Carolina Works, in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is advertising open temporary positions for North Carolinians to help the state recover from Hurricane Matthew, and to learn first-hand about the recovery process.

If interested in working with FEMA, a person can visit the NC Works workforce office serving their area or visit www.ncworks.gov to find available job opportunities.

Applicants may also call 919-560-6880.

FEMA will be here to help the people of North Carolina recover for as long as needed, and positions are posted as the need arises.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen 18 years of age or older and have a valid government identification card, such as a driver's license or military ID.

Before hiring, candidates will be subject to a complete background investigation and fingerprinting.

The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, non-disqualifying physical handicap, sexual orientation and any other non-merit factor.

For more information on the North Carolina's recovery, visit the disaster webpage at fema.gov/disaster/4285; or visit the North Carolina Emergency Management website at ncdps.gov/.