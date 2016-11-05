Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

Annual Leading Wayne County Leadership Conference held

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 5, 2016 10:17 PM

Nearly 150 business leaders joined together for the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Annual Leading Wayne Leadership Conference on Oct. 27.

This year's panelists included Crystal Gettys, president of the Wayne County Development Alliance; Dr. William de Araujo, orthopedic surgeon, Goldsboro Orthopedics/Wayne Health Physicians; Dr. Thomas A. Walker Jr., president ofWayne Community College; and Scott Barnard, directtor of the city of Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Department. Panelists discussed areas of leadership and offered incredible insight into lessons learned in leadership.

The luncheon also welcomed Millie Chalk, who serves as a district manager of government and community relations for Duke Energy North Carolina. Ms. Chalk presented Rick Sumner with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award.

The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award was created to recognize efforts made by individuals and organizations in the community that are committed to helping others and creating efforts that bring us closer as a community and as a nation. This award is a tribute to individuals or groups who make a difference in their communities or places of work by using their time, talents and compassion to positively impact the lives of others. Recipients of the award help foster a culture of citizenship and service that act as a catalyst for others to become involved in civic and social activities and is designed to recognize outstanding volunteer service and civic participation over a twelve month period.

"This year's recipient's reputation in Wayne County is one that everyone could agree upon as being high energy and service above self. This year's recipient is a true champion for the community. He has a unique ability to rally people around an idea and in the end, success is experienced by all. This, among other reasons, is why Rick Sumner is being recognized as the 2016 Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award Recipient." said Ms. Chalk.

Vicki Terrell, chairman of the board of regents for the Leadership Wayne County Program, introduced members of this year's Leadership Wayne Class: Class President Patrick Lechner, city of Goldsboro; class Vice President Jeremy May, BB&T; Class Information Officer Jacqueline Kannan, Housing Authority of the City of Goldsboro; Secretary Emily Kilgore, Strickland Insurance Group; Treasurer Angela Wiggs, Wayne Community College; Berna Alkacir, Wayne County Public Schools; Barbara Aycock, Town of Fremont; Eddie Aycock Jr., U.S. Cellular; Ellen Bland, RA Jeffreys Distributing Co.; Brett Bond, T.A. Loving Co.; Donna Briggs, the Partnership for Children; Nicole Brown, Wayne Community College; Kenneth Coley, YMCA; Joey Evans, First South Bank; Stefani Garbacik, N.C. Cooperative Extension; Zachary Heavner, N.C. Community Credit Union; Kelly Helms, Ed Spence & Associates; Jane Jeffreys, RA Jeffreys Distributing Co.; Elvira Johnson, Wayne Community College; Sarah McCullouch, Wayne Opportunity Center; Jamie Metz, city of Goldsboro; Michelle Meza, University of Mount Olive; Becky Murtha, Strickland Insurance Group; Brenda Paul, Southern Bank ; Ryan Preble, county of Wayne; Adam Thompson, Jackson & Sons Heating & Air Conditioning; and BreAnna VanHook, Communities in Schools.

Kate Daniels, president of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, applauded the efforts of many in Wayne County who have led and continue to lead and set examples for others to follow. "For nearly 30 years, the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Wayne Program has helped to mold and shape leaders of our community. Since the inception of the program, 524graduates have been recognized."