Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

<< "Goldsboro voters to decide on bond" - "Habitat luncheon honors donors" >>

Council to consider fire truck purchase

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 5, 2016 10:17 PM

The Goldsboro City Council will consider spending nearly $300,000 more for new vehicles, including an aerial fire truck, during its meeting Monday.

The city's fiscal 2016-17 budget, which went into effect on July 1, included a $1 million fire truck purchase but later reviews of led fire department staff to consider a safer alternative.

Originally, the department was interested in purchasing a truck with a 100-foot ladder. Fire department staff determined that a 100 foot aerial platform truck would be a safer option and allow for better performance.

The change would increase the fire truck purchase by $218,000.

The public works department also originally requested $85,000 to purchase a newer model front-loader garbage truck. Department staff later found that the amount would not be enough to buy a slightly used vehicle that would meet performance standards.

The city's solid waste superintendent found a 2012 vehicle, with a two-year warranty, at an additional $60,000 cost.

The increased vehicle costs include an additional $278,000 in city funding, which will need to be approved by the council.

In other matters Monday, the council will consider:

* A $175,174 contract with the McKim and Creed engineering firm to inspect interceptor infrastructure at the Big Ditch where water inflow and infiltration problems are contributing to excessive flow into the city's wastewater treatment plant.

* Adopting a resolution declaring the cost for property assessments, at $17 per linear foot, for properties along the route of sewer line improvements at Balsam Place from Amherst Road to the end of Balsam Place. The council will also vote to hold a public hearing Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., for the $112,854 in total property assessments.

* Temporarily closing the 200 block of Center Street, between Mulberry and Ash streets, from 2 to 8 p.m., on Nov. 22 for the annual Downtown Lights Up.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Annex, at 200 N. Center St., to review the meeting agenda and receive city department reports.

The city council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, at 214 N. Center St.