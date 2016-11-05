Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

Wayne County Veterans Parade slated for Friday

The annual Wayne County Veterans Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. on South Center Street.

Following the parade will be a reception at the Wayne County Museum, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and at 1 p.m., a remembrance service at the Wayne County Veterans Memorial at 239 E. Walnut St.

Goldsboro City Council member Bill Broadaway will serve as the grand marshal of the parade, which will feature more than 100 units, including a contingent of airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Col. Christopher Sage, commander of the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson, will deliver remarks immediately following the parade.

Also, there will be events held at Wayne Community College to observe the national holiday. The events are free and open to the public.

The college will hold a ceremony on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium. Col. Joe Marm, U.S. Army retired, a Medal of Honor recipient, will provide the keynote address. He will speak about the importance of remembering the service of others.

The college also will host a Military and Partners Expo in the Atrium of the Wayne Learning Center that day from 1-3 p.m. Organizations that provide services to military members, veterans groups, and service branch representatives will set up displays and provide information.

An open house will be held in the college's Military Resource Center for the public to visit the facility. It is located in Room 224 of the Wayne Learning Center.