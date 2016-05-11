Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

Whitfield honored by Unifirst Corp.

By Dennis Hill

It is the most coveted of all UniFirst Corporation recognitions. And out of the thousands of UniFirst route sales representatives in the U.S. and Canada, Goldsboro resident Greg Whitfield is one of only 13 who have earned this distinction for 2016. Named after UniFirst's founder, the Aldo Croatti Award is presented to those route sales representatives who exemplify unparalleled customer service while retaining 100 percent of their customers for an entire fiscal year.

Whitfield, who works for UniFirst at its Goldsboro location, delivers work uniforms and facility service products to 115 businesses on a weekly basis throughout the greater Goldsboro area. He has been with UniFirst for 22 years.

"Greg is hardworking and focused on doing everything to take care of his customers' needs," said UniFirst district service manager Matthew Hart. "He spends that little extra time with the customers to build a strong relationship with them. We're all very proud of his achievement."

Whitfield attributed winning the award to putting his focus on his customers. "I focus on being thorough with my customers to make sure I have taken care of all of their needs."

As part of his award, Whitfield will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to The Ritz-Carlton in Cancun in November.