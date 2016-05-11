Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

Women engaged in politics

By Becky Barclay

November 5, 2016

Politics for Viola Ryals Figueroa this year is a family affair.

Not only is the 49-year-old campaigning for local political candidates, but so is her 72-year-old mother, Elsie Ryals, her 32-year-old daughter, Alicia Crawford, and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Zarac Geser.

This is Elsie's first year of being involved the political arena. She got into it because of her daughter, Viola.

She has volunteered by passing out political information for a local candidate at various polling locations.

"It's something different and something new for me," she said.

Alicia has been involved with politics before doing some poll greeting, this year she increased he efforts.

She arranges political events and parties. She also coordinates volunteers and staffs the polls.

"I do a lot of running around picking up flyers and making sure everybody has food to eat while they are at the polls," Alicia said.

She said it's interesting to find out what she didn't know about politics.

"At my age, you would think I would have known a lot of this stuff, but I didn't," Alicia said. "Now I have more I can teach my daughter.

"I also am interested in one day running for a spot myself. And I want to know what I'm dealing with."

Alicia wanted her daughter, Zarac, to become familiar with political workings at a young age.

At 9, Zarac helps her mom and grandmother put out political signs, making calls, getting paperwork in order, whatever she's needed to do.

"Whatever I'm doing, she wants to be a part of it, whether it's at the polls for five hours or whatever," Alicia said. "Her hands are completely in it."

Alicia said she wants her daughter, through volunteering with political campaigns, to know that she could do that one day.

"She could be the one we're campaigning for," Alicia said. "I just want her to be ready in every aspect. There's a lot of stuff I can teach her at home, but there's a lot of stuff s he needs to see for herself."

Zarac said one reason she volunteers is because it will look good on her college resume, helping her to get better jobs.

"I liked it when I got to meet Bill Clinton," she said. "That's a big thing for me because I never met a president before."

Viola got involved a little bit in politics in 2004, but got more heavily involved in 2008.

"My cousin and I were walking downtown and saw the Democratic headquarters," she said. "I went in and talked to a young lady and have been on the ground ever since."

Viola has held several roles, as past president of the Wayne County African American Caucus, and currently regional 8 director for the Democratic Women and chairman of precinct 17. And she's also a campaign manager.

"It gives me a chance to express my political views," she said. "I have traveled across the state volunteering. I went to the Democratic National Convention. And one of the local candidates back in January asked me to help him with his campaign."

She's currently campaigning and telling people that they didn't always have the right to vote.

"I've made sure that even in my church that both sides of the aisle understood about who the candidates are and that they can go and make a decision for themselves."

And she's gotten her family involved.

"Whoever wins the election is going to affect us directly and indirectly," Viola said. "So I'm encouraging my mom, daughter and granddaughter (who she calls her Little Munchkin) to be involved and know what's on the ballot.

"We are branching out to my daughter's generation. We know that my mom and I, as the years go by, may not be here. So we're actively trying to inform the next generation about politics. I believe children need to start in politics at an early age."

Viola doesn't let anything stop her either.

She had a heart attack July 1 of this year and then lost her home to flooding during Hurricane Matthew last month. Then she came down with an upper respiratory infection, bronchitis and pneumonia.

"We strongly believe your voice is your vote," Viola said. "If you don't vote, then you don't have a voice because you can't complain. And how can I encourage my family to vote if I'm not informed about the candidates?

"I do this because I believe there needs to be changes. The right candidate needs to be in office."