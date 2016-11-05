Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 5

Wreaths Across America slated for Dec. 17

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on November 5, 2016 10:17 PM

As people across America are getting wrapped up in the holiday season, many will take a moment to recognize those who are no longer here to celebrate it.

The Wreaths Across America program, a nationwide volunteer effort that will place wreaths on the graves of deceased veterans, will do just that throughout Wayne County Dec. 17 around noon.

The program came to Wayne County in 2013, when then-Miss Goldsboro Emily Tucker saw it in action at the Spring Lake cemetery. Last year the program places 800,000 wreaths at 11,000 cemeteries nationwide.

Tawnya Tucker, Emily Tucker's mother, is the event manager for Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Princeton. She said that last year's event included around 150 volunteers from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and 100 from the Wayne County community.

"The Wayne County Veterans and Patriots Coalition has been a group we've worked very closely with," Mrs. Tucker said. "We also work with a bike group called the Fallen Saints, who have been a big help as well."

This year, Mrs. Tucker hopes to increase the number of wreaths laid from 567 to around 750. She said that people should reach out to her if they want a wreath anywhere in particular.

"We accept grave-specific requests for any grave at a public cemetery," she said. "Some of the smaller, family-owned cemeteries we aren't always able to find, but at the public cemeteries if somebody wants a wreath on a particular grave we will send someone out there."

The event takes places Dec. 17, and is open to the public. Anyone who attends will be allowed to place the wreaths, and Mrs. Tucker said the event is great for teaching kids the importance of respecting veterans who have passed.

"It's important for us to honor our veterans," she said. "People say they're decorating a grave, but that's not it. They're not decorating a grave, they're honoring a life.

"Anyone who has put on a uniform for our nation deserves not to be forgotten."

For those in Pikeville, American Legion Post 541 will also be taking part in Wreaths Across America. Secretary Wade McGee said that the group placed 125 wreaths last year, and is hoping for more this year as they expand their reach.

The group will also be placing wreaths at Hooks Grove Cemetery this year, an African-American cemetery where they have located 27 veterans.

For both groups, donations are welcome. Mrs. Tucker can accept donations via checks mailed to 204 Creekside Drive in Goldsboro, while the American Legion Post 541 is located at 1714 Rose St. The deadline for donations is Nov. 28.