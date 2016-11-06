Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 6

<< "Wreaths Across America slated for Dec. 17" -

Downtown business owner charged with kidnapping, rape

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 6, 2016 4:28 PM

The owner of Haulin' Hog BBQ faces charges of rape and kidnapping after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his business on Sept. 21.

Police arrested John Crawford Kearney, 43, of 900 Community Drive, at his home Saturday. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Kearney is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000 secured.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to woman walking in the 200 block of North John Street at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, according to a press release.

She told police she had just been sexually assaulted inside Haulin' Hog BBQ at 120 E. Mulberry St. and was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Goldsboro Police Department investigated the woman's allegations for more than a month before arresting Kearney Saturday.

Kearney's first appearance in Wayne County court is set for Monday.

Haulin' Hog moved into its downtown location in August after operating as a food truck business at 102 N. George St. for around four years.

Prior to moving into the Mulberry Street location, Haulin' Hog food truck traveled throughout North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia, serving food and competing in cooking competitions.