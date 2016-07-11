Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 7

Bypass sign applications being accepted

By Steve Herring

Published in News on November 7, 2016 9:57 AM

The state Department of Transportation is accepting applications from businesses for logo marketing signs on the new U.S. 70 Bypass

The signs alert travelers as where they can find gas, food, lodging, and attractions.

Participating businesses pay an annual rental fee of $300 to have their name, symbol or trademark on a logo panel.

Panel space is assigned on a first-come first-serve basis.

Interested businesses should submit their request to Paul Marak at pmarak@ncdot.gov. He can also be reached at (252) 237-6164.