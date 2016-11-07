Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 7

<< "Voters, candidates in final day of rough election season" - "Shooting death in city" >>

FEMA sites close due to technical difficulties

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 7, 2016 3:40 PM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency/state Disaster Recovery Center in Wayne County is among 14 centers that temporarily closed today because of "technical" issues.

A FEMA spokesman said he did not have any specifics as to what the issue is, but that the hope is that the centers will reopen Tuesday by 10 a.m.

There are 22 such sites across the state to assist survivors of Hurricane Matthew and the floods following.

The centers which are closing are located in the following counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Edgecombe (both locations), Columbus, Craven, Dare, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pasquotank, Pender, Pitt and Wayne.

The Greene County center will remain closed election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.