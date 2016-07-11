Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 7

<< "UPDATE: Haulin' Hog owner charged for rape" - "Law enforcement on standby for polling places Election Day" >>

Nominations sought for governor's award

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on November 7, 2016 9:57 AM

Nominations are being taken for the 2017 Governor's Volunteer Service Award.

The county can select up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community. One of the nominees will be nominated for the Governor's Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state.

A local committee evaluates the nominations.

Nomination forms are available at the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Services website at volunternc.org/volunteerawards/ or by contacting Tanya Rollins at 919-947-8327.

They are due no later than Dec. 30.