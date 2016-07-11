Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 7

Shooting death in city

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 7, 2016 4:46 PM

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting death at the corner of Nile and Bright streets in the city.

Initial reports are that one person is dead. Police have the area of the 800 block of Nile and the 300 block of Bright Street blocked off.

Reporters are on scene. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

UPDATE --

Officers found the victim's body lying face down in the street; a New York Knicks flat-brim hat sat two feet in front of the body.

A woman who lives nearby said she saw the victim running away from a car down Bright Street before nine shots rang out from two separate guns.

She declined to provide her name out of fear for her safety.

"There was a car coming up on him and they started shooting, then he dropped dead," the woman said. "When they started shooting I laid back in my bed because I didn't know where the shots were coming from."

The woman said she did not remember the make, model or color of the vehicle that was chasing the man.

A crowd gathered around the scene as several people took photos and discussed the killing.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by police.

Monday's murder marks the city's 10th killing this year, surpassing by one the number of murders in 2015.