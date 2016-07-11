Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 7

Two men assault and rob man

By Staff Reports

Published in News on November 7, 2016 9:57 AM

A man was allegedly approached by an unknown suspect who asked the man for a lighter last Sunday in the Harris Teeter Parking lot.

According to a report by the Goldsboro Police Department, the man handed the suspect a lighter, and another suspect walked up from behind and punched the man in the head around 9 p.m.

The report said the man fell, and the two suspects kicked him in the ribs and in the stomach.

The two suspects stole money, a brown lether wallet and a Social Security card, all worth $235 from the man, the report said.