Two men assault and rob man
By Staff Reports
Published in News on November 7, 2016 9:57 AM
A man was allegedly approached by an unknown suspect who asked the man for a lighter last Sunday in the Harris Teeter Parking lot.
According to a report by the Goldsboro Police Department, the man handed the suspect a lighter, and another suspect walked up from behind and punched the man in the head around 9 p.m.
The report said the man fell, and the two suspects kicked him in the ribs and in the stomach.
The two suspects stole money, a brown lether wallet and a Social Security card, all worth $235 from the man, the report said.