UPDATE: Haulin' Hog owner charged for rape

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 7, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size John Crawford Kearney

The owner of Haulin' Hog BBQ faces rape and kidnapping charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside his business on Sept. 21.

Police arrested John Crawford Kearney, 43, of 900 Community Drive, at his home Saturday. He is being held in the Wayne County Jail.

Kearney is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree kidnapping. His bond is set at $300,000 secured.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said the kidnapping charge stems from Kearney allegedly keeping the woman inside the business while committing the act and not allowing her to leave.

Carmon said officers with the Goldsboro Police Department found the woman walking in the 200 block of North John Street at 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 21.

"They came upon her," Carmon said.

She told police she had just been sexually assaulted inside Haulin' Hog BBQ at 120 E. Mulberry St. and was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a press release.

The Goldsboro Police Department investigated the woman's allegations for more than a month before arresting Kearney Saturday.

"The investigator was making sure he had all he needed (to make the arrest)," Carmon said.

Kearney's first appearance in Wayne County court is set for today.

Haulin' Hog moved into its downtown location in August after operating as a food truck business at 102 N. George St. for around four years.

Prior to moving into the Mulberry Street location, Haulin' Hog food truck traveled throughout North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia, serving food and competing in cooking competitions.