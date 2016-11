Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Burden, Smith win seats on the Wayne County Board of Education

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 8, 2016 9:58 PM

Patricia Burden wins the Dist. 3 Wayne County Board of Education against Trebor Jackson with 4,498 votes, which amounts to nearly 60 percent of the electorate.

Raymond Smith Jr. won the at-large seat on the school board against Ven Faulk with 22,334 votes, which is 52 percent of the vote