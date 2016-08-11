Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Chimney fire damages Eureka home

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 8, 2016 3:35 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Fire fighters work together to exstinguish a house fire at 115 E. Main St in Eureka this morning. The fire started in the chimney and spread to the surrounding area.

EUREKA -- A fire badly burned a home at 115 E. Main St. this morning after it escaped the chimney.

According to Northeast Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Evans, the homeowner was burning wood in the chimney when it escaped and the flames began running up the walls.

The flames made their way up to the home's attic and burned it slightly, though the damage was more severe at the fire's point of origin near the chimney.

"It ain't a total loss but it's got right much burning around the chimney and walls," Evans said. "It's not as bad as it could've been."

Evans said the Northeast Volunteer Fire Department station is only a quarter-mile away from the site of the fire, and first responders were able to get to the scene quickly.

The fire was called in by somebody driving by the home on N.C. 222.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on the highway as firefighters worked to knock down the fire.

The westbound lane was reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

Firefighters were still on scene around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday working to make sure the fire was completely extinguished before clearing the area.