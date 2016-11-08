Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

<< "Police identify man killed on city street Monday" - "Council approves cameras in city" >>

Convicted felon handles gun, shoots man in back

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 8, 2016 9:13 AM

Jones

Police arrested a Kenly man for shooting another man in the back Monday night after the gunshot victim showed up in Wayne Memorial Hospital's emergency room.

Preston Jerome Jones, 23, of 503 W. Seventh St., Kenly, was arrested for allegedly shooting Timothy Kirk, 24, also of Kenly, in the lower back while both men were sitting inside a car.

According to a press release, Jones was sitting in the back of the car behind Kirk and was "manipulating" a gun, causing the gun to go off and lodge a bullet in Kirk's lower back.

Officers took Jones and two other people that were in the car with Kirk when he was shot to the police department, interviewed all three people and developed Jones as a suspect.

Jones is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was given a $600,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail.

Kirk was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said Kirk was alive and stable when he was taken to Greenville.