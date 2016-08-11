Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Council approves cameras in city

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:15 AM

The Goldsboro City Council voted Monday to lease five video-surveillance cameras for some of the high-crime areas on the eve of the city's 10th homicide this year.

The council also plans to explore cost options for at least one larger, 25-foot-high mobile SkyWatch watch tower camera that could be stationed in one high-crime area, potentially near Olivia Lane and Slocumb Street, Mayor Chuck Allen said.

"It needs to happen," Allen said. "We need to get these cameras out."

The five Tsunami cameras will cost $5,600 per year for each under a three year lease agreement, which would total $84,000, said Scott Williams, Goldsboro's information technology director.

The pole-mounted Tsunamis include four cameras on each unit with the capability of capturing images at a 360-degree angle, Williams said.

The SkyWatch mobile watch tower includes a purchase price of $139,000. Councilman Bill Broadaway suggested that city staff seek a lower-cost unit that may be available on the surplus market.

Scott Stevens, city manager, said the city could also post signs alerting residents that certain neighborhoods are under video surveillance.

Councilman Bevan Foster and Councilman Antonio Williams said the city would be best served with a mix of the large and small cameras.

Foster asked if the signs would be effective.

"My concern is what are they going to do to help with the crime?" Foster said.

Williams said he's seen the larger units reduce crime in problem areas in New York.

"When you go into areas where those cameras are at, there is nothing going on," Williams said. "I promise you, it will make a difference here in the city. You can stop a lot of things going on."

The council first discussed buying cameras for crime-ridden neighborhoods in August, on the heels of the city's ninth homicide.

The number of killings hit the double digits Monday after Antonio Montrell Moore was found shot to death along the 300 block of Bright Street.

Also during the council's work session Monday night, Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West provided an update on the department's staffing levels and other crime-prevention efforts. The police department, which has close to 90 police officers, will have 20 vacancies this month following the planned resignations of two officers, West said.

"We've given you every piece of equipment you've asked for so far," Williams said. "We need something else. What's your plan of action, at this point, to try and slow some of this violence down?"

West said his greatest challenge is getting the police department fully staffed.

During the regular meeting, the council:

* Approved a budget amendment increase of $278,000 to purchase a 100 foot aerial platform fire truck for nearly $1.2 million and front-loader garbage truck for $145,000.

* Approved a $175,174 contract with the McKim and Creed engineering firm to inspect interceptor infrastructure at the Big Ditch where water inflow and infiltration problems are contributing to excessive flow into the city's wastewater treatment plant.

* Set a Dec. 5 public hearing for property assessments of $17 per linear foot for 11 properties along the route of sewer line improvements at Balsam Place.

* Approved vegetative debris removal contracts with Custom Tree Care at $7.35 per cubic yard and Green Co. Services at $4.70 per cubic yard for bulk item removals.

* Approved street closings on Center, Ash, Mulberry, Spruce, Pine and James streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Friday's Veterans Day parade.

* Approved closing the 200 block of Center Street, between Mulberry and Ash streets, from 2 to 8 p.m., on Nov. 22 for the annual Downtown Lights Up.