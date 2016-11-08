Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

<< "Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General races all tight" - "Will Bland wins seat as superior court judge" >>

Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General races all tight

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:11 PM

As of 10 p.m., North Carolina Board of Elections numbers show Gov. Pat McCrory leading challenger Roy Cooper, attorney general, 49.5 percent to 48.3 percent with less than 85 percent of precincts reporting.

Lon Cecil, a libertarian candidate, trails with a distant 2.10 percent of the total votes cast bearing his name.

McCrory's 2,093,820 ballots continue to edge Cooper -- with a close 2,043,036 ballots -- in a race which looks more and more like it will come down to a photo finish.

In the race for Lt. Governor, Dan Forest leads Linda Coleman with 52.4 percent of the vote to her 44.7 percent.

Libertarian Jacki Cole trails in that heat with a mere 2.7 percent of the vote.

Forest boasts 2,175,026 ballots over the 1,854,746 cast in favor of Coleman. Cole's tally so far comes to 113,692.

And Buck Newton is leading the race for Attorney General, to be vacated by Cooper whether he wins or loses his bid for governor, up nearly a full percentage point over Josh Stein. Newton is currently carrying 2,023,993 ballots to Stein's 1,987,625.

This story will be updated as the numbers draw closer to a final tally.