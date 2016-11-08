Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

<< "Polling locations open to steady lines in county" - "Man charged with meth" >>

Haulin' Hog to remain open despite charge

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:15 AM

Haulin' Hog BBQ will remain open and continue normal operations in the wake of its owner being charged with rape, kidnapping and sexual assault.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested John Crawford Kearney, 43, of 900 Community Drive, at his home Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for allegedly raping a woman inside his business at 120 E. Mulberry St. on Sept. 21.

Haulin' Hog co-owner Parker Uzzell said when reached by phone Monday morning that the restaurant would stay open and continue conducting business regardless of Kearney's alleged offenses.

"We're moving forward," Uzzell said. "We've got the same hours and we're looking for business."

Uzzell declined to comment on Kearney's arrest.

Kearney had his first appearance in district court Monday around 10:30 a.m. in courtroom three of the Wayne County Courthouse.

He entered the courtroom after being brought up to the court from jail, walking in wearing an orange prison jumper and handcuffs.

Judge Charles Gaylor III read Kearney the charges against him and set another court date for Nov. 21 for a probable cause hearing, as required by North Carolina general statutes.

Kearney told Gaylor he would be hiring his own attorney to defend him.

He is being held under a $300,000 secured bond and is charged with second-degree forcible rape, two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense and first-degree kidnapping.

All four charges against him are felonies.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said Monday the kidnapping charge stems from Kearney allegedly keeping the woman inside his business while committing the act and not allowing her to leave.

Police officers found the woman walking in the 200 block of North John Street at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 21. She told police she had just been sexually assaulted inside Haulin' Hog BBQ and was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.