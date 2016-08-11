Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Man charged with meth

By Ethan Smith

A man who began October by getting arrested for possession of methamphetamine started off this month the same way.

Dennis Allen Anderson, 63, of 4337 U.S. 117 Alternate, Dudley, was arrested for possessing half a gram of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Nov. 4.

Police pulled Anderson over for a traffic violation and found the methamphetamine in his car.

He was also arrested for possessing 7.6 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 7 after deputies with the Wayne County Drug Unit executed a search warrant on his house.

Deputies served the warrant after a nearly 20 day long investigation, and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two firearms.

Anderson was placed under a $30,000 secured bond for his most recent drug possession charge .