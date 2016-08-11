Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Man shot, killed on Bright Street

By John Joyce

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:15 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Authorities secured a murder scene in the 300 block of Bright Street Monday afternoon while police investigated. The name of the victim, who was shot to death, has not been released.

Police have released the identity of the man shot to death near the intersection of Nile and Bright streets in Goldsboro Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 301 Bright St. at about 3:20 p.m. and found 32-year-old Antonio Montrell Moore lying face down in the street; a New York Knicks flat-brim hat sat two feet in front of his body.

Moore, of 707 N. Pineview Ave., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed off several blocks around the scene on Bright Street with crime tape strung between light poles and houses.

A woman who lives nearby said she saw the victim running away from a car down Bright Street before nine shots rang out from two separate guns.

She declined to provide her name out of fear for her safety.

"There was a car coming up on him and they started shooting, then he dropped dead," the woman said. "When they started shooting I laid back in my bed because I didn't know where the shots were coming from."

The woman said she did not remember the make, model or color of the vehicle that was chasing the man.

"He fell, his hat fell and he was dead when he hit the ground," the woman said. "He was running for his life."

Crowds gathered at both ends of Bright Street and several people took photos and talked amongst themselves about the killingand other violent acts they had witnessed in the past.

A young woman ran toward the crime scene tape after arriving on scene shouting, "Don't tell me that's him!" before being guided away from the scene by officers and collapsing into tears.

Monday's murder marks the city's 10th killing this year, surpassing by one the number of murders that happened in 2015.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. People can also text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.