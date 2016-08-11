Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Parent seminar to be Thursday

The Wayne County Public Schools' federal programs department will hold its 20th annual districtwide Parent Seminar on Thursday at H.V. Brown Center on Poplar Street, from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Tommy Watson, a bestselling author, speaker, trainer and executive coach. He has been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News and The Big Ten Network, and is considered an authority on resilience, change, motivation and leadership.

"We are excited to be able to bring this powerful speaker and author to Wayne County," said Antonia Johnson, director of federal programs. "From rags to riches, Dr. Watson overcame homelessness, a learning disability and the challenges of having parents with heroin addictions. Despite being homeless and living in 30 different locations while in high school, Dr. Watson was recruited to the University of Minnesota as one of the top football players in the nation.

"He has since earned multiple academic degrees, and now travels across the country delivering educational and motivational strategies that are designed to help struggling students succeed."

The seminar will feature myriad of presenters, both from the district and from area community agencies and education institutions. Some of the topics to be discussed include maximum parent teacher communication to improve students, parent awareness of social media, family engagement, gang awareness, dyslexic signs, "Rethink Your Drink" and domestic violence basics.

"This annual event is designed to support parents, who are a student's first and most important teacher," said Beverly Kee, WCPS assistant director of federal programs. "Parents who attend this outstanding training opportunity will be able to take away valuable strategies which can help their child become successful both in the classroom and in life."

The event is free of charge, and refreshments and lunch will be provided for those in attendance. Transportation, childcare and translator services will be available upon request. Parents interested in attending or who need more information can contact Dinorah Keith at 919-736-5073.