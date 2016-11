Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

<< "Chimney fire damages Eureka home" - "Wayne County Board of Elections reports a successful, issue-free election" >>

Race for the White House

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 8, 2016 9:49 PM

With 59,558 of the 171,332 precincts reporting in the nation, Donald Trump is leading.

Hillary Clinton is coming in 27,178,469 votes, which amounts to 47 percent of the popular vote.

Donald Trump has gotten 28,259,525 votes, which amounts to 49 percent of popular vote.