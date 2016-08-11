Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

<< "Man shot, killed on Bright Street" - "Parent seminar to be Thursday" >>

Veterans Day events schedule at WCC

By Staff Reports

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:15 AM

Wayne Community College will hold events on Thursday to honor veterans and military service members.

A ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium in the Wayne Learning Center, with retired U.S. Army Col. Joe Marm, a Medal of Honor recipient, delivering the keynote address. A reception will follow.

There will also be a Military and Partners Expo in the Atrium of the Wayne Learning Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Organizations that provide services to military members, veterans groups, and service branch representatives will set up displays and provide information.

An open house will be held in the college's Military Resource Center in room 224 of the Wayne Learning Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.