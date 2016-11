Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 8

Will Bland wins seat as superior court judge

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 8, 2016 10:11 PM

Will Bland won the Superior Court Judge seat against Arnold O. Jones with nearly 64 percent of the vote, garnering 29,251 of the vote.

Arnold O. Jones got 36 percent of the votes, garnering 16,630.