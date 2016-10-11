Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 10

Miss Goldsboro to be Saturday night

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on November 10, 2016 9:55 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Miss Goldsboro 2017 contestants, from left, Taylor Bowden, Emily Mitchell, Courtney Smith, Alexis Brown, Lauren Turner, Bailey Stamper, Taylor Bridges and Karen Stallings. Absent were Stephanie Batista and Lauren Walsh. Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Miss Goldsboro Outstanding Teen 2017 contestants, from left, Jana Hunter, Michaelah Grace Hall, Rebecca Rodriguez, Hannah Smith, Taylor Beach, Shae Malham and Peyton Brown. Absent was Katie Brown.

Ten young women will be vying for the Miss Goldsboro 2017 crown Saturday night at the Paramount Theatre.

Another eight will be competing for the title of Miss Goldsboro Outstanding Teen 2017

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15, available at the Paramount box office.

Part of the Miss America Organization, the scholarship pageant is a preliminary to the Miss North Carolina contest.

Sharing emcee duties this year will be two former Miss Goldsboro title holders, Blair Mozingo from 2012 and Jill Suggs Howell, 1998.

Reigning queens Casey Croom, Miss Goldsboro 2016, and Miss Goldsboro Outstanding Teen 2016, Isabella Gaines, who was named fourth runner-up at the state pageant last June, will also be on hand.

Miss Goldsboro 2017 will receive a $1,250 scholarship and go on to compete at the Miss North Carolina pageant in Raleigh next June.

For ticket information, call 919-583-8432 or visit www.goldsboroparamount.com.

Miss Contestants

* No. 1 -- Lauren Walsh, 19, of Raleigh, East Carolina University freshman, studying music; platform "Spark the Flame: Encouraging Volunteerism;" singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

* No. 2 -- Taylor Bowden, 21, of Newton Grove, Barton College senior studying biology; platform "Deleting the 'R' Word;" performing contemporary clog dance.

* No. 3 -- Emily Mitchell, 21, of Goldsboro, UNC-Wilmington graduate with bachelor's degree in biology; platform "Peds Pals;" performing contemporary dance.

* No. 4 -- Stephanie Batista, 21, Clayton, ECU senior studying criminal justice; platform "Volunteerism: Encourage, Educate, Empower;" singing "Shark in the Water."

* No. 5 -- Courtney Smith, 19, Mint Hill, ECU sophomore studying marketing and fashion merchandising; platform "Freedom Schools Program;" contemporary lyrical dance.

* No.6 -- Alexis Brown, 19, Fremont, second-year student at Johnston Community College, pursuing associate degree in science; platform "Not a Candy, Still a Lifesaver;" tap dance.

* No. 7 -- Lauren Turner, 20, Elm City, ECU sophomore studying communications; platform, "Be Alert, Accidents Happen;" contemporary dance.

* No. 8 -- Bailey Stamper, 17, Goldsboro, Charles B. Aycock High School senior; platform "Bailey's Ballerinas;" tap dance.

* No. 9 -- Taylor Bridges, 20, Fayetteville, ECU junior, studying public health; platform "Child Abuse: Reporting, Educating and Preventing;" singing, "I, Don Quixote"

* No.10 -- Karen Stallings, 23, Fremont, ECU graduate in applied sociology; platform "Step Out, Reach Out, Rise Up, Create Change;" gospel vocal, "Great is Thy Faithfulness"

Outstanding Teens

* No. 1 -- Jana Hunter, 15, Salemburg, Lakewood High sophomore; platform "FOOD: Feeding Others and Offering Discipleship;" clogging.

* No. 2 -- Michaelah Grace Hall, 13, Clinton, Sampson Middle School eighth-grader; platform, "TABS: Taking Action by Serving;" clogging.

* No. 3 -- Rebecca Rodriguez, 16, Goldsboro, CBA junior; platform "Breast Cancer Awareness: The Best Protection is the Early Detection;" musical theater dance.

* No. 4 -- Hannah Smith, 15, Faison, Hobbton High sophomore; platform "Find Your Voice;" vocal "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

* No. 5 -- Katie Brown, 16, Fremont, CBA junior, platform "Turning SAD Into Happy;" jazz dance.

* No. 6 -- Taylor Beach, 13, Clayton, eighth-grader at North Raleigh Christian Academy; platform "Me Fine Foundation;" lyrical dance.

* No. 7 -- Shae Malham, 15, Princeton High School sophomore; platform "Backpack Buddies;" acrobatic dance.

* No. 8 -- Peyton Brown, 15, Dunn, Triton High School sophomore; platform "C.A.R.E. about Domestic Violence;" singing "Gimme, Gimme."