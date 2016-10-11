Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 10

State offices to close on Friday

Local, state and federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday.

Wayne County offices will be closed Friday as will the public libraries and the senior center.

The landfill in Dudley will operate on its regular schedule but be closed on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The convenience sites will be closed Friday for Veterans Day as well.

Wayne County Public Schools and Wayne Community College will be closed.

Goldsboro/Wayne Transportation Authority will be operating on a Saturday schedule -- from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. -- on Veterans Day.

The Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority is also offering free rides for veterans and active duty members of the military through Saturday.

Fred Fontana, GWTA director, said the free service, which started Monday, is an effort to show appreciation to military veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces. The rides also coincide with area observances of Veterans Day in Goldsboro and Wayne County.

A military identification or DD-214 with a photo need to be presented prior to boarding. Bus schedules and maps are available at the GWTA station, on Carolina Street, or at www.ridegwta.com.

Goldsboro city offices will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. City garbage and recycling pickup originally scheduled on Friday was serviced two days earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course will be open, and the W.A. Foster Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Herman Park Center will be closed.

Mount Olive Town Hall will be closed.

Household garbage pickup will not be affected, but yard waste pickup will be moved up one day. The Thursday route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday's route will be picked up on Thursday.

The recyclable center will be closed on Friday, but will re-open on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Town halls in Fremont and Eureka will be closed. No town services will be affected in either town.

Town halls in Pikeville and Walnut Creek will not be closed.