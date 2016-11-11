Area businesses offer free or discounted products for veterans
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on November 11, 2016 8:40 AM
The following area busiensses are offering free or discounted products and services to veterans today:
• Heroes Are Here, 112 S. Berkeley Blvd. -- free comic and 20 percent of all merchandise
• Panera Bread -- free coffee, bagel
• Krispy Kreme -- free donut, coffee
• Starbucks -- free 12 oz. coffee
• IHOP -- free red, white and blue pancakes
• Little Ceaser's -- free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Applebee's -- free meals offered on a special menu, coupns also available
• Ruby Tuesday -- free appetizer up to $10
• Chili's -- free meals offered on a special menu
• Olive Garden -- free entree
• Chuck E. Cheese -- free individual pizza
• K&W Cafeteria -- free entree from 4 p.m. to closing
• Longhorn Steakhouse -- free appetizers and dessert and 10 percent off the check
• Logan's Roadhouse -- free entree from special menu
• Lowe's Home Improvement -- 10 percent off discount
• Sam's Club -- free $15 gift card when you enroll or renew your membership
• Sheetz -- free 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink
• Fantastic Sam's -- free haircut
• Great Clips -- free haircut
Editor's note -- All offers listed above are via promotions advertised online and are available at participating locations only.
Updated at 9:21 a.m.