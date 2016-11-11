Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 11

Area businesses offer free or discounted products for veterans

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 11, 2016 8:40 AM

The following area busiensses are offering free or discounted products and services to veterans today:

• Heroes Are Here, 112 S. Berkeley Blvd. -- free comic and 20 percent of all merchandise

• Panera Bread -- free coffee, bagel

• Krispy Kreme -- free donut, coffee

• Starbucks -- free 12 oz. coffee

• IHOP -- free red, white and blue pancakes

• Little Ceaser's -- free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Applebee's -- free meals offered on a special menu, coupns also available

• Ruby Tuesday -- free appetizer up to $10

• Chili's -- free meals offered on a special menu

• Olive Garden -- free entree

• Chuck E. Cheese -- free individual pizza

• K&W Cafeteria -- free entree from 4 p.m. to closing

• Longhorn Steakhouse -- free appetizers and dessert and 10 percent off the check

• Logan's Roadhouse -- free entree from special menu

• Lowe's Home Improvement -- 10 percent off discount

• Sam's Club -- free $15 gift card when you enroll or renew your membership

• Sheetz -- free 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink

• Fantastic Sam's -- free haircut

• Great Clips -- free haircut

Editor's note -- All offers listed above are via promotions advertised online and are available at participating locations only.

Updated at 9:21 a.m.