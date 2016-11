Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 11

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 11, 2016 10:03 AM

* Anonymous, $5

* James and Sandra Forsythe, $100

* CMSGT (Ret.) Bob and Sandra Forsythe

* LTC (Ret.) William and Dianne Allgaier III, $200, in memory of Morey and Eleanor Howe, Florence and William Allgaier Jr.

* Lt. Col. George & Addie Warren, $25

* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Henry and Ruby Monk

* Rebecca Cain, $100, in memory of my husband, Jim

* Pamela Stackhouse, $100

* Mount Calvary FWB Church/Usher Board, $50

* Jane Harper, $50, in honor of Hal Tanner Jr. and in memory of Linda Tanner

* Walker Memorial Church, $100

* Jerry and Kikuko Jones, $25

* Ray and Peggy Simmons, $100, in memory of Bud Best, we miss you!

* Richard Raburn, $50

* Anonymous, $100

* Phyllis and Billy Herring, $25

* Larry and Gail Nichens MD, $200

* Mr. and Mrs. Colin Batten, $50, in memory of Ed Beamon

* Michael Krauss, $100

* Crystal Hodges, $10

* Thomas Daniels, $200

* Edward Ezzell, $100, in memory of my mother, Aliease Daniels Ezzell

* First Congregational United Church of Christ, $100, gift of love

* AARP Wayne County Chapter No. 3381, $50

Total to date

$2,495