Man shot inside Benton Street apartment

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 11, 2016 7:02 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m. at 400 Benton St. Apt. E and left one man injured.

Capt. Leann Rabun with the Goldsboro Police Department said a woman shot the man inside the apartment during a domestic dispute.

Authorities do not know what the woman's motive was for allegedly shooting the man, Rabun said.

"Investigations is on the way and he is being taken to the hospital," she said.

Rabun said she did not know the relationship between the man and the woman.

Police blocked off the area immediately in front of the apartment at the scene.

Crime scene tape was strung from the front door of the residence to the side mirror of a gold Honda Accord, the side mirror of a white Nissan Maxima, the side mirror of a white Buick Lacrosse and back to the front window of the apartment.

People that live in the apartment complex -- the Avalon Townhouse Apartments -- were standing outside their front doors and watching the scene unfold.

More than half a dozen police cars responded to the scene along with Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Fire Department.

The names of the people involved in the shooting have not yet been released.