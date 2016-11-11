Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 11

Man shot inside Benton Street apartment Friday dies

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 11, 2016 10:46 PM

A man was shot and killed just after 6 p.m. Friday while assaulting his spouse, according to a press release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

The shooting happened at 400 Benton St. Apt. E and the man, identified by authorities as 28-year-old Sudon Williams, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Capt. Leann Rabun with the Goldsboro Police Department said on the scene Friday night that a woman shot Williams inside the apartment during a domestic dispute.

The press release from the Goldsboro Police Department did not confirm whether the woman that reportedly shot Williams was his spouse.

Police blocked off the area immediately in front of the apartment at the scene.

Crime scene tape was strung from the front door of the apartment to the side view mirror of a gold Honda Accord, the mirror of a white Nissan Maxima, the mirror of a white Buick Lacrosse and back to the front window of the apartment.

More than half a dozen police cars responded to the scene along with Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Fire Department.

The name of the person who shot Williams has not yet been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

Friday night's slaying marks the city's 11th murder in 2016.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to Investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.