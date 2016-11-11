Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 11

Police investigate stabbing at Irish Inn

By Ethan Smith

Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing at Irish Inn that happened during a fight involving three people.

According to a Goldsboro police report, Corea Shaleto Pearsall, 38, who lives in Room 218 at the motel, told police he was involved in a fight and had been stabbed in the neck.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said Pearsall was the aggressor during the fight and was stabbed during an argument.

Investigators are unsure who the knife belongs to, Carmon said.

Authorities responded to a disturbance call at Irish Inn and when officers approached Pearsall, he had an obvious stab wound to the left side of his neck, the report said.

Carmon said there were three people, including Pearsall, inside Room 218 of the Irish Inn and Pearsall was arguing with a woman.

Authorities do not know if the woman was Pearsall's significant other or not.

Pearsall was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Carmon said Pearsall was not mortally wounded.

"Fortunately they were able to work on him, and he's going to pull through," Carmon said. "Any time you get stabbed it has the potential to be life-threatening, but he was fortunate in that they were able to work on him and repair his wound."