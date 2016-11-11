Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 11

Two arrested on larceny charges

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Wednesday on larceny charges for a theft that happened on Aug. 22.

A Goldsboro man reported a break-in at his home in August to the sheriff's office.

He reported that a handgun, electronics and tools were taken from his house. The items had a combined value of $2,865.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office took Jiel Devon Artis, 19, of 1401 Stirrup Drive Apt. D, and Jamiah Brianna Uzzell, of 103 Astur Place, into custody.

Artis and Uzzell are charged with felony breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property.

Both were given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the stolen handgun and some of the stolen electronics and tools were found in pawn shops in Wilson and Goldsboro.

The press release said an additional arrest is expected to be made in the case.

Phone calls to Maj. Tom Effler and Capt. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office have not been returned.