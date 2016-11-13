Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

<< "Vandalism investigated" - "Mount Olive parade deadline" >>

Embezzlement charge filed

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

A man allegedly embezzled money from a business in Mar Mac, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The release said the owner of the business reported the stolen money on Oct. 27, and the report resulted in the arrest of Matthew David Mink on Wednesday.

Mink was charged with embezzlement, larceny by employee, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.

He is currently under a $12,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office did not return phone calls regarding more information about this crime.