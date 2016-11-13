Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

Empty Stocking Fund

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

Donations are being accepted for the Empty Stocking Fund, Goldsboro's oldest charity.

The fund, created in 1912, provides toys and clothing for hundreds of needy children across Wayne County. There is no overhead. One hundred percent of the money collected goes to the children.

Donations may be made by simply stopping by The News-Argus at 310 N. Berkeley Blvd., or mailing checks made out to the Empty Stocking Fund to P.O. Box 10629, Goldsboro, NC 27532.

The list of donors, and the people the donations are made in honor or memory of, will be published in the newspaper.

* Marguerite and Thomas Mackenzie, $50

* Olinda De Araujo, $100

* Goldsboro Womans Club, $300

* Anonymous, $50, in loving memory of Shaun

* Marilyn Jackson, $25, in memory of John B. and Angela Jackson

* SMS (Ret.) Wendell and Elnora Griffith, $100, in honor of Alivia and Amelia Griffith

* Barbara Turner, $10

* Gordon Combs, CM, $100, in memory of Molly

* The O'Donoghue Family, $100

* Carey and Penny Ziemer, $100

Total to date

$3,430