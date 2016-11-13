Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

Internet gaming again under review

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

The owner of a former Internet sweepstakes gaming business in Goldsboro is seeking to reopen with updated software designed to comply with state law.

The Goldsboro Planning Commission will take up the request during its meeting Monday.

Tom Britt is requesting a conditional-use permit that would allow the business to operate 45 gaming stations at 1813 N. Berkeley Blvd., in two tenant spaces near New Hope Road.

Britt opened the business back in 2013 but closed voluntarily in 2015, after the Wayne County district attorney warned sweepstake business owners of forced closings due to noncompliance with state law, according to the planning commission agenda.

The owner is seeking the permit after updating computer software that complies with state law. Business owners in other nearby cities, including Wilson, have operated for years with the updated software.

The city's ordinance allows Internet sweepstake businesses within general business districts, after a conditional-use permit is approved. The hours of operation are limited from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 214 N. Center St., with board decisions recommended to the Goldsboro City Council. The council will consider each recommendation for final approval during its Nov. 21 meeting.

SENIOR HOUSING

Also Monday, the commission will review proposed site plans for a three-story, 50 unit elderly apartment complex on 5.3 acres at 1501 Cuyler Best Road, between New Hope Road and Oxford Boulevard.

The proposed Cuyler Springs complex would include 25 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom apartments. The site proposal requests zoning modifications, including a reduction in required parking spaces from 100 to 55 and a wavier from required interconnectivity to adjacent properties.

Other changes may be necessary, including the addition of an onsite recreation area and annexation for city water and sewer service.

SOLAR FARM

The commission will also revisit a Heights Solar Farm request to rezone 43 acres along Thoroughfare Road from a single family residential area to a residential conditional district. The change would allow for the addition of a 32-acre solar farm.

The commission delayed a September decision on the request due to concern that trees had been removed from the site and reduced some of the required 50-foot buffer area. The developer has since agreed to add a variety of trees to cleared areas.

The planning commission also asked for a property maintenance plan, which has been provided to city staff.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH, LIDL GROCER

In other business, the commission will consider:

* A request by Cornerstone Church of Goldsboro to rezone 10 acres, at 287 Barden Scott Lane, from a residential to an office and institutional district for the construction of a church.

* A request for a property subdivision at 2115 Wayne Memorial Drive prior to the construction of a Lidl grocery store.

* A request to rezone 601 Longleaf Ave. from a residential to a general business conditional district. A group of nearly 25 residents opposing the change attended a recent public hearing before city council and presented a petition signed by 74 residents asking for denial.

* A request to amend the general business district, at 211 S. Berkeley Blvd., to allow the addition of vehicle rentals at a retail business.