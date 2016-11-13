Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

Man dies of wounds

By Ethan Smith

A Goldsboro woman shot and killed her husband Friday while he was assaulting her, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

The shooting happened at 400 Benton St. Apt. E just after 6 p.m.

The man, identified by authorities as 28-year-old Sudon Williams, succumbed to his injuries after being taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West confirmed it was Williams' wife that shot and killed him, but declined to give her name.

Williams' wife is identified as Christina Suzann Williams, 24, according to a police report, and was arrested after the incident.

West said the investigation is ongoing and he could not say if charges would be filed against Mrs. Williams.

"I can't answer that at this time," West said. "They were interviewing her last night."

Crime scene tape hung from the front door of the apartment to the side-view mirror of a gold Honda Accord, and tethered to several other cars before drawing back to the front window of the apartment.

People who live in the apartment complex -- the Avalon Townhouse Apartments -- stood outside their front doors and watched the scene unfold.

More than half-a-dozen police cars responded to the scene along with Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Fire Department.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to Investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.