Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

<< "Embezzlement charge filed" - "Shoeboxes sought for Operation Christmas Child" >>

Mount Olive parade deadline

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- Friday, Nov. 18, is the deadline to submit applications for entries in the Mount Olive Christmas Parade and to nominate someone to serve as parade grand marshal.

The parade, sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Applications are available at the Chamber office, 123 N. Center St., or by emailing president@mountolivechamber.com.

Parade entry applications received after Nov. 18 will be charged a $30 late fee.

For the third year, the Chamber of Commerce will allow Mount Olive citizens to nominate a grand marshal.

A committee of Chamber board members and Mount Olive citizens will select the grand marshal.

Nominees should be a person or group that volunteers and gives back to the community; deserves credit for good deeds, but doesn't always receive recognition; is an inspiration toward making the community a better place to live, work and play; and resides in Mount Olive or the surrounding area.

Ten people will have an opportunity to ride in the Pickle Train during the parade.

If interested, contact Tony Martin, president of Friends of the Parks, at 919-273-1057.

Friends of the Parks will charge $10 per person to ride in the parade, maximum of 10 people on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds go toward completion of the Pickle Train Depot being built at Westbrook Park.

For more information, contact Chamber President Julie Beck at 919-658-3113 or by email at president@mountolivechamber.com.