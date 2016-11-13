Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 13

New Miss Goldsboro crowned

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 13, 2016 1:06 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS The new Miss Goldsboro, Courtney Smith, waves to the audience after being crowned at the Miss Goldsboro Scholarship Pageant in the Paramount Theatre on Saturday night. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Miss Goldsboro 2016, Casey Croom, left, hands Courtney Smith the new Miss Goldsboro award during the Miss Goldsboro Scholarship Pageant at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday night. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Miss Goldsboro 2017 contestants, from left, Laren Turner, Bailey Stamper, Taylor Bowden, Courtney Smith, Taylor Bridges, Emily Mitchell, Alexis Brown and Karen Stallings dance on stage during the Miss Goldsboro Scholarship Pagent held at the Paramount Theatre Saturday night. Also pictured are Miss Goldsboro 2016 Casey Croom, back left, and Goldsboro's Outstanding Teen 2016 Isabella Noel Gaines, back right.

Goldsboro has a new queen.

Courtney Smith, 19, of Mint Hill was crowned as Miss Goldsboro 2017 Saturday night, coming out on top of a field of intense competition.

"It's definitely a great honor," Smith said backstage after the competition finished. "I'm definitely grateful to be able to represent Goldsboro and to thank them for the support they have shown this organization for so many years. I'm very excited to get out in the community and meet everyone."

Smith began competing in pageants in 2014 when she was crowned as an outstanding teen of Miss Mecklenburg County.

Now as a sophomore at East Carolina University, she said she chose to compete in this year's Miss Goldsboro pageant so she could continue her schooling but still be close enough to the city to represent it.

"I was looking for a pageant to compete in that would allow me to become involved with the community but still be close enough to school, because I actually live in Charlotte," Smith said.

There were eight contestants, including Smith, vying for the crown Saturday night.

Two contestants who were slated to battle for the Miss Goldsboro 2017 title could not compete. Lauren Walsh was crowned Miss Garner 2017 the week prior to Saturday's competition, while Stephanie Batista sprained her ankle Thursday and was unable to compete.

The eight competitors jockeyed for position in four categories: answering an on-stage question, swimsuit, talent and evening gown.

Contestants were judged on their answer to the on-stage question, as well as a private interview conducted with the six judges of the competition Saturday afternoon.

Each question asked of the contestants was tailored to their individual platform.

The on-stage question counted for 20 percent of the overall score, while the private interview counted for 25 percent.

Smith performed a contemporary lyrical dance for the talent portion of the competition.

Her platform she competed on was for the Freedom Schools Program, which is a six week literacy program held during the summer for underprivileged children.

"It gives them an opportunity to see that they are not defined by their circumstances," Smith said.

Throughout the night there were multiple appearances and performances from previous Miss Goldsboro winners, including Miss Goldsboro 2016 Casey Croom.

All the contestants -- including the Miss Goldsboro Outstanding Teen competitors -- appeared on stage together to open and close the nights festivities.

Peyton Brown, 15, of Dunn, took the Outstanding Teen title Saturday night.

Miss Goldsboro 2017's second runner-up was Taylor Bowden, and the first runner-up of the competition was Taylor Bridges, who also won the people's choice award.

Bowden also took home the talent award for the night after performing a contemporary clog dance.

The Miss Congeniality Award for the night was a three-way tie between Lauren Turner, Bailey Stamper and Taylor Bridges.

As for Goldsboro's newly-coronated queen, she said she is looking forward to getting to know the community.

"I'd just like to say thank you, and I can't wait to get out in the community," Smith said.